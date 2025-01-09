Brewers Settle On $1.94 Million Deal With Devin Williams Replacement
Who will be the Milwaukee Brewers' closer in 2025?
This question surely was much easier to answer last year. Milwaukee had one of the best closers in baseball in Devin Williams but traded him to the New York Yankees this offseason in a deal that landed Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin in Milwaukee
There has been a question since about who would replace Williams. The most likely and obvious answer seems to be reliever Trevor Megill. The 31-year-old is entering his fifth big league season. Last year, he did a fantastic job in place of Williams when he missed time.
Megill appeared in 48 games last season with the Brewers and had a 2.72 ERA. The veteran reliever finished 26 games for the Brewers and logged 21 saves to go along with a 50-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
The 31-year-old was arbitration-eligible and settled on a $1.94 million deal to avoid arbitration with the team on Thursday, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.
"Sources: Trevor Megill, Brewers settle at $1.94 million, avoiding arbitration," Murray said.
Williams is projected to make over $8 million so clearly the Brewers are saving some cash in the bullpen with Megill likely to take his place at a fraction of the cost. If he can repeat his performance from the 2024 season, the Brewers will be in a great spot with some room to add more pieces.
This is a perfectly fair deal for both sides.
