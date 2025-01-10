Brewers Should Be All Over Ex-Cardinals, Yankees $6 Million Hurler
The Milwaukee Brewers are one of the best teams in baseball at building a strong bullpen.
Milwaukee had the second-best bullpen ERA in 2024 at 3.11. The Brewers' bullpen has taken a hit this offseason as the team traded Devin Williams to the New York Yankees. While this is the case, they should still be fine at the end of games if Trevor Megill slides into the full-time closer spot.
The Brewers should still be eyeing the free-agent reliever market to add another high-leverage piece. One player who they should be considering is veteran reliever Keynan Middleton.
Middleton had a $6 million deal with the St. Louis Cardinals for the 2024 season but missed the entire season due to a forearm injury. Now, he's available on the open market. He's a seven-year big league veteran who has spent time with the Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago White Sox, and New York Yankees.
The veteran righty missed the 2024 season, but when he last pitched he was lights out. The White Sox traded Middleton to the Yankees in 2023. He appeared in 12 games down the stretch with the Yankees in 2023 and had an 1.88 ERA.
Middleton is projected to land a one-year, $7 million deal this offseason by Spotrac. If the Brewers want to add another reliever into the mix this offseason, Middleton could be a buy-low option with plenty of upside. He has a career 3.84 ERA in seven seasons and should be on Milwaukee's radar.
