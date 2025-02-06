Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Should Be Rooting Against 1 Blockbuster Deal Right Now

Milwaukee should be watching free agency very closely right now

Jul 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Milwaukee Brewers hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Major League Baseball offseason is winding down but there is still one superstar available on the open market.

Things have finally started to heat up with Spring Training less than a week away from kicking off with pitchers and catchers reporting. Over the last few days, Jack Flaherty signed with the Detroit Tigers and Pete Alonso signed with the New York Mets. The best remaining free agent right now is Alex Bregman and the Milwaukee Brewers should be very wary of him.

Milwaukee obviously isn't going to go out and sign him itself. Bregman should land a lucrative deal and the Brewers haven't been reportedly involved in his sweepstakes in any way.

While this is the case, a National League Central rival has. The Chicago Cubs have been linked to Bregman over the last few weeks and Milwaukee absolutely should be rooting against a move. The Cubs already have brought in Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly this offseason among other moves. Both obviously are former members of the Astros with a connection to Bregman.

There's an argument that the Brewers still are the top team in the National League Central but that won't be the case if Bregman signs with the Cubs. Milwaukee has done pretty much nothing throughout the offseason to this point. Now, there aren't a ton of options out there. If the Cubs go out an sign Bregman, there won't be many options for the Brewers to respond with. Hopefully, it doesn't become a reality.

