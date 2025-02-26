Brewers Should Call 9-Time All-Star After JB Bukauskas Injury News
The Milwaukee Brewers already have gotten some tough injury news.
Reliever JB Bukauskas is likely to miss the entire 2024 Major League Baseball season after suffering a lat injury and undergoing surgery to fix it. He dealt with injuries last year too and made just 13 total appearances across the big leagues and minor leagues.
Bukauskas could've been a guy to give the Brewers some bullpen depth but now the club will be without him. It's unclear if he was going to make the big league roster, but he now will be out for a while. Because of this, the club should consider handing out a minor league deal to someone with an invite to Spring Training like they recently did with Mark Canha and Manuel Margot.
One guy who should get a call from the Brewers is nine-time All-Star Craig Kimbrel. He had a rough 2024 season with a 5.33 ERA in 57 appearances with the Baltimore Orioles. While this is the case, there really aren't any bad minor-league deals. If he's still out there, that's likely all it would take to bring him to town. Kimbrel is surprisingly still available after the rough year.
While this is the case, he was an All-Star in 2023 after logging a 3.26 ERA in 71 appearances for the Philadelphia Phillies. At this point, why not at least give him a call? He's a 15-year veteran and Hall of Fame-level reliever. He's out there for the taking.
More MLB: Brewers' 25-Year-Old Is Most Intriguing Option For Important Role