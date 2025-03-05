Brewers Should Follow José Quintana Deal With 9-Time All-Star
The Milwaukee Brewers surprised some people over the last week.
Milwaukee didn't do anything in free agency for months but struck earlier in the week by signing former All-Star starting pitcher José Quintana. That's not a small move by any means. Quintana had a sub-4.00 ERA last year and should bolster the Brewers' starting rotation in a big way for the 2025 season.
For a while, it seemed like the Brewers weren't going to do anything in free agency. They handed out a few minor league deals early in Spring Training and now have Quintana. If the Brewers are still looking to add, they should follow the Quintana move by signing nine-time All-Star Craig Kimbrel.
Unlike Quintana, they likely could get Kimbrel on a minor league deal after a rough 2024 season. He had a 5.33 ERA with the Baltimore Orioles in 57 appearances. That's obviously not great, but he's been one of the best relievers in baseball over the last 15 years. The Brewers could use a little bit more depth for the bullpen after trading Devin Williams away and the injuries that have popped up throughout camp so far.
Milwaukee already has surprised the baseball world a tad by bringing Quintana to town. Why stop there? The Brewers could very well be the best team in the National League Central. Giving someone like Kimbrel a minor league deal with an invite to Spring Training at least should be considered. At worst, he struggles and Milwaukee just lets him go. At best, he could give the team another high-leverage bullpen arm.
More MLB: Brewers' $188 Million Star Reaches Yet Another Important Milestone