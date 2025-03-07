Brewers Should Give 25-Year-Old Shot Despite Up-And-Down Spring
The Milwaukee Brewers didn't do a lot ahead of Spring Training this past offseason but they did make one solid move.
It was sad to see Devin Williams go, but the Brewers acquired Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin from the New York Yankees. Cortes provided the team with a much-needed veteran left-handed starting pitcher that the team needed. Cortes is only under contract for the 2025 season, though, so he may be a short-term fit for the team.
The bigger piece of the trade was the acquisition of Durbin. This is a guy who is just 25 years old and tore it up in the minors last year for the Yankees. He appeared in 90 games overall and finished the season with 10 home runs, 60 RBIs, and 31 stolen bases in the small sample size.
He's appeared in nine games so far this spring and is slashing .179/.258/.393 with two home runs, two RBIs, and two stolen bases. Those numbers aren't great, but we're still early in camp. With Willy Adames gone, there's a space open in the infield and Durbin is a guy who could help the team in a big way.
He has more pop in his bat than you would think and is dynamic on the base paths. The batting numbers aren't pretty yet, but this is a guy who should start with the Brewers when Opening Day gets here late in March. Maybe he struggles and goes down to the minors, but he's going to be a rookie in 2025 and can help this team.
