Brewers Should Go After Ex-Phillies Projected $42 Million All-Star
The Milwaukee Brewers traded away one of their best pitchers this offseason.
Milwaukee sent Devin Williams to the New York Yankees in a blockbuster deal earlier in the offseason. The Brewers seem to be in a solid overall spot right now, but losing Williams does hurt. He is one of the best closers in baseball. The Brewers could replace him with Trevor Megill, but it also could make some sense to look to free agency to add another piece.
One of the reasons why Williams was dealt is because of the fact that he's a year away from free agency. He's going to land a massive contract if he can stay healthy in 2025. His market value is projected to be $70 million over five years on Spotrac right now. It wouldn't be shocking to see that number go up with another good season.
It's not too shocking that the Brewers dealt him away rather than paying a price tag like that. If the Brewers want to add another piece, they should go after former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star closer Carlos Estévez.
Estévez is a one-time All-Star projected to get a three-year, $42 million deal this offseason. The bullpen market hasn't moved quickly this offseason. He's spent time with the Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Angels, and Phillies throughout his career. He's one of the better relievers available right now and isn't too expensive. Why not bring him in to replace Williams in free agency?
