Brewers Should Go After Ex-Red Sox All-Star Before Free Agency Heats Up

Will the Brewers do anything big this offseason in free agency?

Jun 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A bucket of baseballs sits on the grass before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers should be back in the playoffs once again in 2025.

Milwaukee is loaded with exciting talent and should be considered the favorites in the National League Central. The Chicago Cubs have tried to bridge the gap between the two division rivals, but the Brewers still are a better overall team on paper.

The Brewers still could use a boost in the bullpen, though, after trading Devin Williams away. Because of this, the Brewers should go after former Boston Red Sox All-Star Kenley Jansen before free agency can heat up.

Things have slowed down across the league which could work in the Brewers' favor. Jansen is still available somehow after logging a 3.29 ERA across 54 appearances with Boston in 2024 to go along with 27 saves.

Jansen is one of the best closers in baseball history. Now, he's 37 years old so he shouldn't be too expensive but he clearly showed that he has something left in the tank. Adding Jansen into the mix would give the Brewers another dependable option to pair with Trevor Megill at the end of games.

The Brewers don't need to make a huge move in order to contend in the division in 2025. While this is the case, adding a player of Jansen's caliber could help take the Brewers to another level. The Brewers haven't done much in free agency and certainly could afford to make a move. Why not bring someone like Jansen in?

