Brewers Should Have Eyes For 36-Year-Old Free Agent Ex-All-Star
There are some inexpensive free agents still available worth taking a look at for the Milwaukee Brewers.
Milwaukee could use some more pop for the bench and should have their eyes on one-time All-Star and Gold Glove Award winner Adam Duvall. He's a free agent after a tough 2024 season. He's 36 years old now and spent the 2024 season with the Atlanta Braves. He had 11 home runs and 30 RBIs in 104 games with the Braves.
Duvall is projected to land a one-year, $1.8 million deal. The 2024 campaign may not have been kind to Duvall. but he launched 21 home runs and drove in 58 runs in just 92 games in 2023 with the Boston Red Sox.
At this point in his career, Duval may not be a starter any longer. But, he can play all three outfield positions as well as fill in at designated hitter. He's a capable defender and would be very cheap at this point.
Why not if you're the Brewers? They have plenty of outfield talent, but it could never hurt to add another bench piece with World Series experience. The Brewers are loaded with young talent and Duvall would be a good guy to bring into the clubhouse. Duvall has spent time with the San Francisco Giants, Cincinnati Reds, Braves, Miami Marlins, and Red Sox throughout his career so far.
The Brewers could use a little more right-handed pop for the organization and Duvall would be an easy pickup.
