Brewers Should Have Eyes On 2-Time All-Star As Buy-Low Option
The Milwaukee Brewers could use a little more pop in the lineup.
Milwaukee isn't likely to spend heavily in free agency but there are some options out there who could be worth bringing in on a cheap deal. One player who should at least be looked at is two-time All-Star Joey Gallo.
With Gallo, you're never going to catch much contact. But, he does have plenty of power and would be cheap. He's projected to land a one-year, $2.7 million deal by Spotrac. Gallo is a 10-year big league veteran who had 10 home runs and 27 RBIs last year in 76 games with the Washington Nationals.
He's someone who can play first base, left field, right field, and be the team's designated hitter. Gallo is a player the Brewers should consider bringing in to be a depth/bench option on a cheap deal. In 2023, he had 21 home runs and 40 RBIs in 111 games played.
Gallo was a two-time All-Star with the Texas Rangers and has three seasons with 38 or more home runs under his belt. He may not be that player anymore, but he is someone who a team easily could bring in for the bench to add some more pop at a discount.
The Brewers are a team that isn't going to invest heavily in anyone most likely. Gallo is someone who could help add some power for a low cost. At this point, why not consider him?
