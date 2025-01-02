Brewers Should Have Eyes On Projected $15 Million 8-Time All-Star
If the Milwaukee Brewers want to have a chance at making a deep run in 2025, they should consider adding at least one more starting pitcher this offseason.
Milwaukee doesn't seem like a team that is going to give out a massive, long-term deal but there are players who can help the team right now on a short-term deal. The Brewers won 93 games last year and were one of the most underrated teams in the league.
Adding another piece to the starting rotation could be just what they need to win the National League Central again and maybe make a deeper playoff run. Because of this, they should go out and sign eight-time All-Star Max Scherzer.
Scherzer is projected to land a one-year, $15 million deal this offseason by Spotrac. That's a high number, but it would be just for one year. The Brewers could try to make a run and if they struggle around the trade deadline try to flip him elsewhere.
Scherzer is 40 years old and is nearing the end of his career. The Brewers could give him an opportunity to contend for a championship one more time. In nine starts last year he had a 3.95 ERA so he clearly can still pitch, although he missed the majority of the season.
Adding him to a young team like Milwaukee could be great as well. He's a future Hall of Famer who has done a little bit of everything throughout his career. If the Brewers want to put themselves in the best position to contend, adding someone like Scherzer should be a priority.
More MLB: Dodgers Projected $63 Million Star Could Be Final Piece For Brewers