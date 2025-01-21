Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Should Have Their Eyes On Ex-Dodgers 2-Time All-Star Slugger

Would a move make sense?

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 28, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A hat and glove of an Los Angeles Dodgers player durng a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers could use a little more firepower in the middle of the lineup after losing Willy Adames.

One player who could make sense for the Brewers is former Los Angeles Dodgers two-time All-Star Justin Turner. The 40-year-old spent the 2024 season with the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners and had 11 home runs and 55 RBIs.

He had the most success of his career as a member of the Dodgers from 2014 through 2022. He earned his two All-Star nods and won a World Series. Since then, he has spent time with the Boston Red Sox, Blue Jays, and Mariners.

Turner clearly has something left in the tank and could be a great option to platoon at third base and maybe get some time at designated hitter as well. He is a respected veteran and certainly wouldn't be very expensive at his age.

Milwaukee isn't going to go out and make a big investment and adding someone like Turner certainly could help. He wouldn't break the bank and would help the clubhouse out a ton. If the Brewers are going to make any moves, this is something that could make some sense. Milwaukee isn't handing out any huge deals. Adding a depth piece like Turner who can also then mentor some of the younger guys on the roster seems like a much more likely and logical path for Milwaukee. Hopefully, they can get a deal done at some point with anyone.

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University.

