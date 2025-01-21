Brewers Should Have Their Eyes On Ex-Dodgers 2-Time All-Star Slugger
The Milwaukee Brewers could use a little more firepower in the middle of the lineup after losing Willy Adames.
One player who could make sense for the Brewers is former Los Angeles Dodgers two-time All-Star Justin Turner. The 40-year-old spent the 2024 season with the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners and had 11 home runs and 55 RBIs.
He had the most success of his career as a member of the Dodgers from 2014 through 2022. He earned his two All-Star nods and won a World Series. Since then, he has spent time with the Boston Red Sox, Blue Jays, and Mariners.
Turner clearly has something left in the tank and could be a great option to platoon at third base and maybe get some time at designated hitter as well. He is a respected veteran and certainly wouldn't be very expensive at his age.
Milwaukee isn't going to go out and make a big investment and adding someone like Turner certainly could help. He wouldn't break the bank and would help the clubhouse out a ton. If the Brewers are going to make any moves, this is something that could make some sense. Milwaukee isn't handing out any huge deals. Adding a depth piece like Turner who can also then mentor some of the younger guys on the roster seems like a much more likely and logical path for Milwaukee. Hopefully, they can get a deal done at some point with anyone.
