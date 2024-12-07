Brewers Should Land Dodgers $8M Playoff Hero Before Juan Soto Saga Ends
The Milwaukee Brewers likely won't hand out a massive contract, but they should act quickly in free agency.
Things are about to heat up across Major League Baseball and get a lot more difficult soon. The Juan Soto free agency sweepstakes has been going on for weeks at this point. It seems like it's nearing its end. Soto should sign soon and will land a historic contract.
The five teams that have been linked to him are the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Toronto Blue Jays. At the end of the day, only one of these teams is going to end up landing Soto. That means four others who miss out will have a lot of money to spend and a point to make after missing out on a historic free agent.
That will make things much more difficult in free agency. The Brewers surely won't hand out a mega deal, but they have needs too. The Brewers should be looking to add pitching and one player they should target quickly is Dodgers World Series hero Walker Buehler.
The 30-year-old is a two-time All-Star and made just about $8 million in 2024. He struggled in the regular season after missing the entire 2023 season. He looked more like himself in the postseason and likely will have to settle for a short-term deal at a cheap rate.
That's where the Brewers should come into play. He's someone with an All-Star upside who could be had for cheap. But, once Soto signs, there will be more competition in free agency. The Brewers should give him a call about a possible deal and do so quickly.
