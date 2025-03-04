Brewers Should Look Into Last-Second Deal With 6-Time All-Star
The Milwaukee Brewers have recently shown that they aren't aren't afraid to make a last-second move.
There are just a few weeks to go until real baseball with Opening Day scheduled for the Brewers to be on March 27th against the New York Yankees. The Brewers recently signed both Mark Canha and Manuel Margot to minor league deals so it's clear that the club is at least considering more options than who is on the current roster.
Another guy who is out there who should be considered as well is six-time All-Star JD Martinez. At this point in his career he's just a designated hitter, so the fit may not be great at this point after signing Canha. But, the Brewers should give him a chance in camp to see what he can still do.
Last year he hit 16 home runs and drove in 69 runs for the New York Mets in 120 games played. He slashed .235/.320/.406 and tallied 24 doubles.
Martinez is 37 years old, but was an All-Star with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023 with 33 home runs and 103 RBIs.
With Opening Day roughly three weeks away, it likely wouldn't take much to bring Martinez to town. He's still out there and the Brewers could give him another opportunity at contention.
Milwaukee didn't do pretty much anything throughout the offseason but still can be the best team in the National League Central. It wouldn't hurt to give Martinez a shot.
