Brewers Should Make Run At $30 Million All-Star Closer To Replace Devin Williams

The Brewers need a closer.

Curt Bishop

Oct 8, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Carlos Estevez (53) pitches in the eighth inning against the New York Mets during game three of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers ran away with the National League Central last season, finishing 10 games ahead of the second-place St. Louis Cardinals with 93 wins.

However, they have suffered some very big losses this winter that may affect their chances of repeating as division champs. They lost Willy Adames to the San Francisco Giants and traded Devin Williams to the New York Yankees.

Adames can be replaced internally, but they need to find somebody to replace Williams. They have not spent much money this offseason.

Perhaps All-Star closer Carlos Estevez could be a fit after posting a 2.45 ERA and saving 26 games with the Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies last year. The Athletic lists him as one of the top available relievers.

"An All-Star closer with the Angels in 2023, Estévez was even better in 2024. His strikeout rate dipped, but his walk rate plummeted, and he did a far better job at limiting runs. The Phillies traded for him at the deadline, and he finished the campaign with 26 saves, a 2.45 ERA, and 0.91 WHIP with 8.2 strikeouts and 2.0 walks per nine."

Estevez, 32, would be a major addition for the Brewers bullpen. He is projected to receive a three-year, $30 million deal, which shouldn't be too much, even for a smaller-market team such as the Brewers.

They need to replace Williams if they want to repeat as NL Central champions, and Estevez could be a perfect fit as they try to run it back in 2025.

