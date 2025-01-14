Brewers Should Prioritize Reunion With $4.75 Million Hurler
The Milwaukee Brewers shouldn't be done adding yet.
There's still roughly a month until pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training and too many solid players still out there in free agency to completely disregard. Milwaukee certainly could repeat as National League Central champions. The division is vulnerable, although the Brewers should have a little more competition from the Chicago Cubs in 2025.
The Brewers don't need to go out and make a splashy addition, but adding another bullpen piece should be considered a necessity. The player who comes to mind is 11-year big league veteran Andrew Chafin.
He spent the 2024 season with the Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers and logged a 3.51 ERA across 62 appearances. He earned $4.75 million and is projected to land a deal worth roughly $4.5 million, per Spotrac.
Chafin has a career 3.42 ERA in 11 big league seasons and already has spent some time with the Brewers. He landed with Milwaukee in 2023 and appeared in 20 games down the stretch after being acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks.
His numbers weren't great with Milwaukee as he logged a 5.82 ERA, but his overall career numbers should warrant a deal in free agency. Milwaukee needs to add another high-leverage arm after trading Devin Williams. They don't need a closer as the team could turn to Trevor Megill, but they still should be looking for another bullpen arm. Chafin could be it and wouldn't be expensive.
More MLB: Why Signing Ex-Cardinals' All-Star Should Be Brewers' Top Priority