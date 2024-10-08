Brewers Should Pursue Cardinals Fan-Favorite Searching For What Milwaukee Can Offer
The Milwaukee Brewers' consistency in reaching the postseason may help the club land a St. Louis Cardinals slugger.
The Brewers have been on the cusp of greatness for several seasons but have fallen short of a World Series berth year after year. For a Cardinals star looking to have a shot at the Commissioner's Trophy, Milwaukee might be a possible landing spot.
"(Paul) Goldschmidt, a future member of the Cardinals Hall of Fame just like (Nolan) Arenado, is about to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career," MLB.com's John Denton wrote Monday. "He’s never won a World Series and he said after the season finale that getting a chance to do so would weigh heavily in his decision as to where to play in 2025. The 37-year-old Goldschmidt just suffered through the worst season of his storied MLB career, but he thinks he can still get back to a high level of hitting with some changes in his swing and his plate approach."
Goldschmidt hit .245 with 56 extra-base hits including 22 home runs, 65 RBIs and a .716 OPS (98 OPS+) in 154 games this season, which is impressive for a down year. The 37-year-old is a career .289 hitter with a .891 OPS.
Should the first baseman find a new home in Milwaukee, the Brewers could look to deal Rhys Hoskins (presuming he opts into his contract) to free up a spot for Goldschmidt -- prioritizing starting pitching in return.
The Brew Crew and Goldschmidt have been determined to reach the World Series in recent years, uniting together could benefit each party.
