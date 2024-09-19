Brewers Should Pursue Cardinals Superstar Reportedly Looking For Change Of Scenery
The Milwaukee Brewers could add a St. Louis Cardinals slugger to their roster for the 2025 campaign.
The Major League Baseball postseason is about to begin, but the Brewers' front office may need to start thinking about their offseason plans. As free agency rumors are beginning to heat up, one report suggested that a former National League MVP may be on the move -- and Milwaukee should pounce on the opportunity if presented.
"Depending on how the club handles some of its option decisions, St. Louis could find itself with a healthy amount of salary coming off the payroll next month, giving the Cards an opportunity to make some noise this winter," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand wrote Thursday morning. "(Paul) Goldschmidt is a free agent, and although it’s possible the Cardinals could extend him a qualifying offer or try to bring him back on a short-term deal, the more likely scenario is that the 2022 NL Most Valuable Player will finish his career elsewhere.
Goldschmidt is hitting .244 with 52 extra-base hits including 21 home runs, 60 RBIs and a .714 OPS (97 OPS+) in 145 games this season.
Although the Brewers currently have first-baseman Rhys Hoskins, a simple trade would free up space for Goldschmidt.
The 37-year-old may be on the tail end of his career, but that would only drop his pricetag -- the first baseman has also proved age is but a number, bringing home the NL MVP award just two years ago.
