Brewers Should Pursue Diamondbacks Star Reportedly On Trade Block
The Milwaukee Brewers may have an opportunity to add a high-profile hurler at an affordable cost following a string of mishaps.
The Brewers have needed starting pitching ever since trading away ace Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles last winter, and their answer could be on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Following a down year, the club's owner bashed the team's decision to sign a coveted hurler earlier this year -- which may force the two to part ways.
"Trying to trade (Jordan) Montgomery after he picks up the option may be the best solution for all involved," Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote Monday morning. "He's definitely a better pitcher than he showed in 2024, and if Arizona eats a chunk of that money, it shouldn't be hard to find a suitor.
Montgomery had a 6.23 ERA with an 83-to-44 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .312 batting average against and a 1.65 WHIP in 117 innings across 25 games this season.
The 31-year-old was first misshandled by his agent Scott Boras, which led to a late signing and missing spring training.
Whether the late start to the 2025 campaign attributed directly to his struggles this season can't be confirmed, but it sure does look like it impacted the career 4.03 ERA and 1.27 WHIP hurler.
After the season, Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick said the signing was a "horrible decision" that he orchestrated, which is sure to cause tension between both parties.
Arizona may be willing to hear any offers for Montgomery to move past the awkwardness, which is where Milwaukee should jump into action in hopes that the southpaw can get back to his old self.
If the 30-year-old can get back to his old ways, Milwaukee may be able to land a premier starting pitcher.
