Brewers Should Pursue Former All-Star Projected To Receive $15 Million This Winter
The Milwaukee Brewers have a rare opportunity to significantly improve their rotation at a low cost.
The Brewers entered and ended the 2024 campaign with a thin group of starting pitchers, ultimately leaving the club with no option but to get creative on the mound.
To prevent a similar story in 2025, the front office should look to acquire a Houston Astro who is predicted to be in Milwaukee's price range.
Yusei Kikuchi was brought into Houston ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline this summer to aid the Astros in their hunt for a World Series title, which the club ultimately came up short.
The 33-year-old will be a free agent this winter, and Spotrac estimates he'll receive a one-year deal worth $14,858,000.
Kikuchi had a 4.05 ERA with a 206-to-44 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .245 batting average against and a 1.20 WHIP in 175 2/3 innings across 32 games between the Astros and Toronto Blue Jays this season.
Milwaukee should take a chance on the southpaw, a low-risk, high-reward addition to the Brew Crew. If he is acquired but the season does not go to plan, the Brewers could try to work a deal at next year's trade deadline or hold onto him until the end of the season then let him walk next winter. Either way, he'd provide value to the organization.
