Brewers Should Pursue Former Cardinals Starter As Rotation Insurance For 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers ran away with the National League Central in 2024, finishing 10 games ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs before being eliminated in the Wild Card Series by the suddenly red-hot New York Mets.
This offseason, they'll have some work to do if they want to remain at the top of the NL Central. They recently declined Wade Miley's mutual option, so they'll have a rotation spot to fill, even with Brandon Woodruff returning to go alongside Freddy Peralta.
In all likelihood, Miley will not re-sign, so that leaves room for an external addition.
Perhaps Milwaukee could take a look at former Cardinals right-hander Lance Lynn, whose club option was also declined.
Spotrac values Lynn at $7.6 million per year, and he'll likely receive a one-year deal in free agency. Despite landing on the injured list twice, he went 7-4 in 23 starts with a 3.84 ERA.
Staying healthy will be the key for the veteran right-hander, and he will be turning 38 years old in May, so there are things to keep an eye on. But he could certainly benefit the Brewers if he can remain healthy.
Lynn shouldn't be too expensive, and if the Brewers can get a full season out of him, they'll benefit from having his veteran leadership in the clubhouse alongside several young players.
Staying in the NL Central could also help Lynn, as he is quite familiar with the division thanks to his time in St. Louis. We'll see if the Brewers come calling.
