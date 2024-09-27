Brewers Should Pursue Mets Four-Time All-Star Worth North Of $100 Million This Winter
The Milwaukee Brewers could add a New York Mets power hitter this offseason who many deem the face of their franchise.
The Brewers are about to embark on a grueling postseason Tuesday in a National League Wild Card Series, but the club's front office may need to start looking slightly ahead. With the off-season right around the corner, Milwaukee could look towards bolstering their lineup with a talented slugger.
"Pete Alonso will get his bag this offseason, with estimates well over $100 million for the MLB All-Star first baseman," Bleacher Report's Erik Beaston wrote Wednesday. "It is not difficult to see why, either. Despite some struggles defensively, Alonso has 226 home runs to his name since arriving in the majors in 2019 and is one of the premier power hitters in the game."
Alonso is hitting .242 with 65 extra-base hits including 24 home runs, 88 RBIs and a .800 OPS (126 OPS OPS+) in 157 games this season.
First base is currently occupied by Rhys Hoskins, but his time in Milwaukee could be coming to a close soon. A strong showing in October could lead Hoskins to search for a new deal, which would free up first base for Alonso.
Alternatively, if Hoskins opts into a second year with the Brewers, the club could trade him away for prospect capital or potentially a starting pitcher. The designated hitter role could open for Alonso as well to simplify matters.
