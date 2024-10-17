Brewers Should Pursue Pirates Flamethrower To Bolster Pitching Staff
The Milwaukee Brewers had one of the best bullpens in baseball this season, but it could be even better in 2025.
The Brewers front office has a lot on their plate this winter, and the club could look no further than their own division to bolster its pitching staff. The Pittsburgh Pirates have a hurler entering free agency who could aid Milwaukee in their hunt for the franchise's first World Series title.
Aroldis Chapman is projected to receive a one-year deal worth $8 million according to Spotrac, easily within the Brewers' price range.
Chapman had a 3.79 ERA with a 98-to-39 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .198 batting average against and a 1.35 WHIP in 61 2/3 innings across 68 games this season.
The 36-year-old still ranks in the 98th percentile in fastball velocity, which touched an incredible 105 mph earlier this season.
Currently, the Brewers have right-handers Devin Williams and Trevor Megill to hold down the bullpen, but adding Chapman would turn a great bullpen into an elite one.
Though Chapman is technically nearing the end of his career, his numbers don't reflect his age.
If Milwaukee is comfortable with his off-the-field issues, they should take a chance on the southpaw and act fast, as the 36-year-old will likely have a large market.
