Brewers Should Pursue Royals Hurler Predicted To Hit Free Agency This Winter
The Milwaukee Brewers worrisome rotation could be improved within the next few months.
The Brewers entered the 2024 campaign knowing that their lack of quality starting pitchers could cause problems. After trading Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles, things were looking bleak. While the roster was able to prevail with a first-place finish, Milwaukee remains a logical destination for upcoming free-agent hurlers.
Thankfully, the Kansas City Royals have a veteran hurler expected to decline his player option and become a free agent, and the Brewers should be in hot pursuit.
"(Michael) Wacha rewarded Kansas City'’s two-year, $32 million free agent contract with career numbers across the board, putting him in line to opt-out of the remaining $16 million for 2025 and head back to the open market," Spotrac's Michael Ginniti wrote Tuesday. "The 33-year-old carries a three-year, $60 million valuation in our system."
Wacha had a 3.35 ERA with a 145-to-45 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .246 batting average against and a 1.19 WHIP in 166 2/3 innings across 29 games this season.
Milwaukee hasn't been known to spend big in free agency, and Wacha's projected price point would fall perfectly in line with the historically reserved Brewers.
The 33-year-old isn't necessarily the best free-agent starting pitcher on the market, but he could be exactly what the Brew Crew needs.
