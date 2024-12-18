Brewers Should Replace Devin Williams With Ex-Cardinals $2.6M All-Star
The Milwaukee Brewers traded away one of their best players already this offseason but they still could be a very good team in 2025.
Milwaukee cut ties with Devin Williams in a trade with the New York Yankees. He's one of the best closers in baseball but the Brewers did get two good players back in return in Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin.
The Brewers have talent all throughout the roster, but it certainly makes some sense to add some more bullpen arms now that Williams will be playing in New York in 2025.
One player who should be closely considered is former St. Louis Cardinals reliever Andrew Kittredge. He's someone the Brewers likely got a good look at facing off against St. Louis in the division. The Cardinals had one of the best bullpens in baseball in general last year and Kittredge was a big reason why.
The one-time All-Star had a 2.80 ERA across 74 appearances to go along with an impressive 67-to-20 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 70 2/3 innings pitched. He's projected to get a $5.5 million deal this offseason across one season after making $2.6 million last year.
That's definitely affordable and he has the upside to pretty much replace William's production. Whether the Brewers would want to use him in the eighth or ninth inning would be another conversation. All that matters is the Brewers should be on the look out for more bullpen talent and Kittredge could be that guy.
