Brewers Should Sign $10.5 Million All-Star To Replace Devin Williams
The Milwaukee Brewers have suffered some big losses this offseason. They were unable to re-sign Willy Adames, who ultimately joined the San Francisco Giants on a seven-year, $182 million deal. They also traded away Devin Williams.
They can replace Adames internally, but they are going to need a closer to replace Williams after sending him to the New York Yankees. Even after Jeff Hoffman joined the Toronto Blue Jays, there are still plenty of closers available in free agency.
Kirby Yates is listed as one of the top available free agents by The Athletic. Perhaps Milwaukee could take a look at him.
"In his 20s, Yates was a fringe Major League reliever who’d gone undrafted out of college. In his 30s, he’s been a closer and two-time All-Star, and at 37, he’s coming off one of the best seasons of his career. Pushed into ninth-inning duty after José Leclerc struggled out of the gate, Yates finished with 33 saves and a career-best 1.17 ERA with the Rangers. He was an All-Star and finished behind only Cleveland’s Emmanuel Clase in Win Probability Added."
Yates will turn 38 during the 2025 season. However, he is still one of the league's most reliable closers, and he shouldn't be too expensive, even for a small-market team such as the Brewers. He is projected to sign a $10.5 million deal this winter.
With Williams gone, the Brewers need a veteran presence at the back end of their bullpen, and Yates could boost their chances of repeating as NL Central champions.
