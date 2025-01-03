Brewers Should Sign $49 Million Gold Glove Winner As Final Piece
If the Milwaukee Brewers want to contend for a World Series title in 2025, it wouldn't hurt to add at least one more player in free agency.
Milwaukee is right there. Even after losing Willy Adames and Devin Williams, the Brewers are still one of the better teams in the National League on paper. The Brewers have built up their roster mainly through the minor leagues and strategic free-agent deals.
The Brewers still should be looking for ways to improve, though. The player that should be at the top of their wish list in free agency should be former San Diego Padres Gold Glove Award winner Ha-Seong Kim.
Kim is a Swiss Army knife on defense. He has seen time at second base, third base, and shortstop and has played all three positions very well. Because of his experience at all three positions, he'd be a very valuable option for Milwaukee as it tries to figure out its infield configuration.
The 29-year-old is projected to land a $49 million deal over four years and that seems very fair. Kim can play all over the infield at a high level and is a solid hitter. He's a career .242 hitter with 47 home runs and 200 RBIs in 540 games played.
If the Brewers want to make an addition, Kim is the type of underrated player who can take the team to another level without breaking the bank. Milwaukee should be all over him.
