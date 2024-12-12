Brewers Should Sign Astros 9-Time All-Star After Whiffing On Garrett Crochet
The Milwaukee Brewers have tried to add more pitching this offseason.
The Major League Baseball Hot Stove is on fire with free agent moves left and right and even the trade market heating up. The biggest trade of the offseason so far went down on Wednesday as the Boston Red Sox landed Garrett Crochet in a trade with the Chicago White Sox.
Before the Red Sox landed Crochet, the Brewers tried to get him too and even was a "serious suitor" for him, according to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"The Brewers picked up a pair of left-handed pitchers on Wednesday and took a run at another, finishing among the runners-up for Garrett Crochet when the talented left-hander was traded from the White Sox to the Red Sox on the final day of baseball’s Winter Meetings," McCalvy said.
"Milwaukee was a serious suitor for Crochet, a 2024 All-Star who is 25 years old, has two years of contractual control remaining, and was a bright spot for the 121-loss White Sox, striking out 209 batters in only 146 innings."
Unfortunately, things didn't work out for the Brewers but there are ways the team can add pitching still. There are hurlers available in free agency that likely could be signed without breaking the bank.
One who would make sense is former Houston Astros nine-time All-Star Justin Verlander. Milwaukee isn't likely to spend heavily, but because of Verlander's age, he's projected to get just $13 million over one year.
He struggled in 2024 in part because of injuries but had a 3.22 ERA in 2023 across 27 starts. Maybe it's worth rolling the dice on him.
