Brewers Should Sign Ex-$70 Million Top Prospect Before Someone Else
if the Milwaukee Brewers are going to make an addition in free agency, it could make sense to add another piece for the infield.
The Brewers lost Willy Adames to the San Francisco Giants and the most likely plan will be to move Joey Ortiz to shortstop. This isn't guaranteed at this point, but it does seem like the easiest fix. If that becomes a reality, then third base will be open. The Brewers could turn to Caleb Durbin to fill the role, but he hasn't made his big league debut yet.
If they want to bring a veteran to town, the team's top option should be former Chicago White Sox infielder Yoán Moncada. There was a time when Moncada was one of the top prospects in baseball. He now is a nine-year veteran but is just 29 years old.
Moncada had a five-year, $70 million deal but is a free agent and will get much less than that now. He's projected to get a deal just over $1 million this offseason by Spotrac.
When he's healthy, he's capable of hitting over 20 home runs and hitting near .300. He should be the top option for the Brewers because he will be cheap because he missed the vast majority of the 2024 season but could be a big lift for the Brewers at third base.
Milwaukee could be a threat in the division once again and adding a player with upside like Moncada only could help.
More MLB: Ex-Red Sox $32 Million All-Star Could Put Brewers Over Top