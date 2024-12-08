Brewers Should Sign White Sox Projected $1.5M Vet To Replace Willy Adames
The first big offseason domino for the Milwaukee Brewers has fallen.
Former star shortstop Willy Adames left the organization in free agency to sign a massive $182 million deal with the San Francisco Giants. Now, the Brewers need to find a way to replace him. Could that be by adding another shortstop in free agency? Could the Brewers move Joey Ortiz to shortstop and add a third base boost?
The easiest option seems to be moving Ortiz and adding a new third baseman. One player who would make perfect sense in this scenario is former Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox infielder Yoán Moncada.
Moncada only appeared in 12 games last year due to injuries and because of that is projected to receive just a $1.5 million deal this winter by Spotrac. He's just 29 years old and is worth a flier in free agency.
When he's been on the field, he has shown that he can really hit. His best season was in 2019 when he hit 25 home runs, drove in 79 runs, and slashed .315/.367/.548 in 132 games played. He hasn't been able to reach that production since, but he did hit 11 home runs and drove in 40 runs in 2023 in 92 games played.
Milwaukee needs to find a replacement and Moncada wouldn't be a one-to-one replacement, but he does have a lot of upside. Why not give him a chance at this point with Adames now gone?
