Brewers Should Stick It To Bitter Rival By Signing 2-Time All-Star
Will the Milwaukee Brewers do anything in free agency before Spring Training?
It has been a very quiet few months for Milwaukee. The Brewers traded Devin Williams to the New York Yankees for Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin and have done pretty much nothing since. There have been some smaller deals or minor league moves, but nothing that will move the needle for the 2025 season.
Milwaukee should be considered the top team in the National League Central still, but the Chicago Cubs have made things more interesting. The Cubs have acquired Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly among other moves. Chicago also recently has been linked to Alex Bregman.
The Cubs have been much more active than the Brewers. Milwaukee doesn't need to go out and make a game-changing move like that, but it should still be considering options at least. It wouldn't hurt to add another veteran starter for depth purposes and one player who is still out there is two-time All-Star Lance Lynn.
He returned to the division in 2024 and logged a 3.84 ERA in 23 starts with the St. Louis Cardinals. He spent the first six seasons of his career with the Cardinals before bouncing around the league. Lynn returned in 2024 and showed he has something left in the tank.
St. Louis turned down his club option for the 2025 season and so he's out there looking for a new home. Bringing him to town would help provide depth for the Brewers' rotation while also sticking it to one of their biggest rivals. Why not go for it?
More MLB: Predicting 3 Best Fits For Brewers As Spring Training Approaches