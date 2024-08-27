Brewers Should Take Chance On Dodgers Two-Time All-Star This Offseason
The Milwaukee Brewers should consider a low-risk high-reward signing in the upcoming winter to bolster their rotation.
The Brewers are unfortunately not a big market team, and the front office will once again have to make notable additions in free agency with a tight budget. Fortunately for Milwaukee, the Los Angeles Dodgers have a starting pitcher looking to get his career back on track who would be a great fit with the Brew Crew.
"(Walker) Buehler needed a second Tommy John surgery, and his fastball, for so long his biggest asset, hasn't returned to form since he came back in May," ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote Tuesday morning. "For Buehler, a one-year deal makes plenty of sense to find the version of himself who carved lineups and then hit free agency again to cash in after the 2025 season."
Buehler has a 6.09 ERA with a 35-to-17 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .308 batting average against and a 1.67 WHIP in 44 1/3 innings across 10 games this season.
The World Series Champion may be a work in progress while recovering from his Tommy John surgeries, but if any club in Major League Baseball can make something out of nothing it's Milwaukee.
Despite struggling as of late, Buehler has maintained a career 3.22 ERA with a 725-to-179 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .219 batting average against and a 1.08 WHIP in 682 2/3 innings across 125 games and seven seasons. If he can return to his peak form, the Brewers will have one of the most cost-effective frontline starters in the game.
The 30-year-old has already been mentioned as a potential fit in Milwaukee, and Passan's report doubles down on claims that Buehler would be a logical trade target due to his cheap price tag and high upside.
More MLB: Could Brewers Trade For ROY Candidate To Replace Star Shortstop This Winter?