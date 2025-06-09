Brewers Should Take Chance On Reliever Disprespectfully Released By Braves
The Milwaukee Brewers are set to host the Atlanta Braves for a three-game series beginning Monday night, and should look to steal a hurler that was recently designated for assignment by the team.
The Brewers' bullpen has a combined 4.39 ERA, the 10th-highest in Major League Baseball.
The high ERA raises questions about how long Milwaukee can sustain its success on the mound, especially in the postseason. With that in mind, the Brew Crew has an opportunity to land a veteran reliever that most are saying was disrespected by the Braves.
Right-hander Craig Kimbrel began his lengthy career with the Braves, making his MLB debut back in 2010 and spending the first five years of his career with the club. Over the winter, the 37-year-old signed a minor league deal with Atlanta, setting up a homecoming with his first team.
On Friday, Kimbrel finally received a call-up from the minors and was lights-out from the mound. The righty struck out one, walked one and only allowed one hit in his single-inning outing in a one-run loss to the San Francisco Giants.
Despite a long-awaited return to Atlanta and a solid inning, the club stunningly designated Kimbrel for assignment -- a head-scratching and disrespectful move by the organization.
Milwaukee could now swoop in and claim the righty off waivers, with hopes of the 2018 World Series Champion bolstering their bullpen.
Kimbrel posted a 2.00 ERA with 23 strikeouts, a .131 batting average against and a 0.94 WHIP in 18 innings for Triple-A Gwinnett prior to his promotion.
Adding the veteran could help the Brewers in the long run and would likely be a cost-effective addition.
