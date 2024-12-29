Brewers Should Target $36 Million All-Star Closer To Replace Devin Williams
The Milwaukee Brewers have suffered some major losses this winter. They watched Willy Adames sign a seven-year, $182 million contract with the San Francisco Giants and also traded All-Star closer Devin Williams to the New York Yankees.
While Milwaukee has several internal options who can fill in at the shortstop position, they are going to need to replace Williams if they want to remain on top in the National League Central.
There are several top closers available on the free agent market that the Brewers can choose from. The Athletic lists right-hander Jeff Hoffman as one of the top remaining free agents. Perhaps Milwaukee could take a look.
"Hoffman was a bust until, quite suddenly, he wasn’t. Drafted ninth overall in 2014, Hoffman bounced through four organizations before, at age 30, signing a minor league deal with the Phillies in March of 2023. In the two years since, he’s been one of the best relievers in baseball with a 0.94 WHIP, 12 strikeouts per nine innings, and the 14th-best Win Probability Added. He’s coming off a career-best 10 saves, 2.17 ERA, and his first All-Star selection."
Hoffman put together a very strong season with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2024, and he is expected to land a contract of three years and $36 million. While the Brewers don't always spend big, Hoffman would be a great fit to serve as their closer as they try to remain competitive in 2025.
It will be interesting to see if the Brewers have Hoffman on their radar.
