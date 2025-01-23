Brewers Should Target All-Star As Market 'Significantly' Picks Up
The Milwaukee Brewers could use another high-leverage reliever after trading Devin Williams to the New York Yankees.
Trevor Megill could absolutely replace Williams as the team's new closer. He did a good job filling in for him last year and could handle the role. While this is the case, the Brewers should go out there and either sign a someone to replace Williams or to be the team's set-up man for Megill.
One player who is going to be interesting to watch in the coming days is former Washington Nationals All-Star Kyle Finnegan. He had a career year in 2024 and logged a 3.68 ERA and 38 saves. While this is the case, the Nationals non-tendered him.
He's one of the best relievers on the open market right now and FanSided's Robert Murray said his market is "significantly" picking up right now.
"With numerous free-agent relievers coming off the board recently, right-hander Kyle Finnegan’s market has picked up significantly," Murray said. "Finnegan, 33, was surprisingly non-tendered by the Nationals after recording a 3.68 ERA and 38 saves last season."
If the Brewers are going to make a move, Finnegan could easily be the guy. He's projected to land a two-year, $24 million deal by Spotrac right now. Milwaukee absolutely could afford that. He's a five-year big league veteran and is just 33 years old. The Brewers haven't done much at all in free agency. A move like this could make a huge difference.
