Brewers Should Target Braves' $740K 9-Year Vet If Willy Adames Walks
The Milwaukee Brewers may need to add some help for the infield this offseason.
Brewers star slugger Willy Adames has been one of the most talked about free agents already this offseason. It's not hard to see why after a great 2024 season that saw him hit 32 home runs and drive in 112 runs.
Any team looking for some right-handed pop for the middle of the lineup that misses out on Juan Soto could make sense to pivot and pay Adames a boatload of money.
With all of the speculation flowing, it seems like Adames' days in Milwaukee are sadly over. It's not a guarantee until he signs elsewhere or specifically says he isn't coming back. But, it doesn't seem likely that he will be back.
If he does leave, that will open up the shortstop position. There have been rumblings that Joey Ortiz could take over the spot. But who will man third base? If the Brewers end up losing Adames, one player they should consider bringing in is former Atlanta Braves utility man Gio Urshela. He's another player who can play all over the infield but saw a lot of time at third base and shortstop down the stretch in 2024 with the Braves.
He landed a $740K deal with the Braves in 2024 and is projected to land a one-year deal this offseason worth right around $1 million.
When Urshela is healthy, he can hit. He had a .265 batting average with the Braves in 36 games in 2024, a .299 batting average with the Los Angeles Angels in 62 games in 2023, and a .285 batting average with the Minnesota Twins in 144 games played.
He's a starting-caliber player who could be had for very cheap. He's the type of guy that could provide more depth to the Brewers' infield.
More MLB: Insider Suggests Ex-Brewers Star Could Join Mets If Juan Soto Doesn't