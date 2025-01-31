Brewers Should Target Ex-Rangers Hurler In Last-Second Move
The Milwaukee Brewers shouldn't be done adding.
There are players out there who could make a big difference for the Brewers in 2025 if they want to make any sort of move. The free agent reliever market has picked up steam and Milwaukee should act quickly before all of the top options are off the market.
Milwaukee should turn its focus to former Texas Rangers hurler David Robertson. He and Kenley Jansen arguably are the best remaining hurlers on the open market right now for the bullpen. Robertson likely would be less expensive than Jansen right now, although that is just speculation.
Spotrac currently is projecting Robertson's market value to be just over $7 million across one year. Jansen's projected market value is just over $29 million across two seasons.
The Brewers are great at building strong bullpens and Robertson would help. He had a 3.00 ERA last season across 68 appearances with the Brewers. In 2023, he had a 3.03 ERA across 62 appearances with the New York Mets and Miami Marlins.
Milwaukee traded Devin Williams away and easily could replace him with Trevor Megill. But, the Brewers absolutely should still bring Robertson in. A one-two punch of Megill and Robertson would be a fantastic way to handle the eighth and ninth innings.
The Brewers certainly can afford a deal as they haven't really done anything this offseason. There are still a few weeks before Spring Training. A guy like Robertson would be a solid last-second pickup.
