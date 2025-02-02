Brewers Should Target Ex-Royals Slugger To Replace Willy Adames At Shortstop
The Milwaukee Brewers have been quiet this offseason. They lost Willy Adames to the San Francisco Giants in free agency and also traded Devin Williams to the New York Yankees.
Milwaukee received Caleb Durbin and Nestor Cortes for Williams, which made for an underwhelming return package. They're going to need to do something if they want to remain on top in the National League Central.
Both the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds have been active this winter.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report lists Paul DeJong as the top available shortstop as the month of February begins. Perhaps Milwaukee could have a look at the former All-Star.
"DeJong quietly had a nice 2024 season, opening the year as the starting shortstop for the White Sox before joining the Royals at the deadline and seeing regular action at the hot corner for their playoff push. With 20-homer power and a solid glove on the left side of the infield, he fits as a quality reserve or low-level starter," Reuter said.
DeJong was an All-Star with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2019. Last year, he slashed .227/.276/.427 but hit 24 home runs, had 56 RBI and a total of 41 extra-base hits.
He could be a solid replacement for Willy Adames at the shortstop position if the Brewers decide to sign him. The NL Central is also a familiar division for DeJong thanks to his days in St. Louis.
The 31-year-old could be a good buy-low option for the Brewers as they try to remain at the top of the division.
