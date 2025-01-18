Brewers Should Target Former All-Star To Boost Bullpen
The Milwaukee Brewers have a glaring hole in their bullpen after trading Devin Williams away to the New York Yankees. They need somebody to close games out in 2025 if they want a chance to repeat as National League Central division champions.
Fortunately, the free agent market has plenty of affordable options for even teams such as the Brewers, who are a smaller-market organization.
Right-hander David Robertson remains unsigned as of now after having a strong season with the Texas Rangers. It might not be a bad idea for President of Baseball Operations Matt Arnold to consider signing him for 2025.
Robertson appeared in 68 games with the Rangers in 2024, going 3-4 with a 3.00 ERA and recording two saves in the process. The 39-year-old right-hander even averaged 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
While the right-hander will be turning 40 in April, he still is one of the most reliable relievers in the league and can be a force at the back end of a bullpen if he remains healthy. He also has plenty of closing experience thanks to his days with the New York Yankees, so if he were to take on the role with the Brewers, he would not be stepping into unfamiliar territory.
Again, Robertson should be an affordable option for Milwaukee and could be had on just a one-year deal. The Brewers would be wise to consider adding him if they want to return to the postseason.
We'll see if they make him an offer.
