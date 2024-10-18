Brewers Should Target Tigers Former No. 1 Draft Pick Rumored To Be In Trade Talks
The Milwaukee Brewers may be looking for a replacement at first base, and the Detroit Tigers could have their solution.
Rhys Hoskins was Milwaukee's everyday first baseman in 2024, and had a bit of a down year from what he's used to. The 31-year-old will likely opt into his contract, but Milwaukee could then package him in a deal elsewhere.
For Detroit, the club is rumored to be shopping their former No. 1 overall draft pick and the Brewers could look to swing a deal to bring him to Milwaukee.
"It ought to be unthinkable, but then you remember that the guy who drafted (Spencer) Torkelson got fired in 2022," Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer wrote Friday morning. "That was also a rough year for the 25-year-old himself, and he's largely continued failing to carve out a place for himself in the club's future."
"Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris comes off as seeming unsure of what to do with Torkelson. Yet even if trading him isn't his first instinct, you have to wonder if a market could develop for him. Disappointing returns notwithstanding, he's still young and not even eligible for arbitration until 2026."
Torkelson hit .219 with 32 extra-base hits including 10 home runs, 37 RBIs and a .669 OPS (89 OPS+) in 92 games this season.
The 25-year-old does not boast numbers that jump off the page, but as a former top pick, he has the potential to have a breakout season.
As an added bonus, Torkelson is still young and has multiple years of team control to go. The Brew Crew could take a risk and trade for the first baseman with hopes of turning him into a star.
While this idea is intriguing due to his age and ceiling, a bounce back season from Hoskins appears far more likely that a breakout campaign from Torkelson. A buy-low is not the worst idea but Milwaukee would be wiser to retain Hoskins should they pull this off, and rebuild Torkelson off the bench in hopes he can use a change of scenery to develop.
