Brewers Should Trade For Former NL Cy Young Winner Within Reasonable Price Range
The Milwaukee Brewers should be in hot pursuit of a starting pitcher with a chance to return to his prime.
The Brewers desperately needed a legitimate ace throughout the 2024 season following the trade of right-hander Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles last winter. To change the storyline in 2025, the Brew Crew could target a Miami Marlins hurler to bolster their pitching staff.
"If (Sandy Alcantara) can come back and pitch like he did from 2019-23, what a bargain that would be," Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote Wednesday. "Spotrac puts Michael Wacha's market value (if he declines his $16 million player option) at three years for $60.9 million, so $55.6 million for three years of Alcántara would be a steal."
"But with the Marlins having both a litany of rotation options and little to no hope of contending in 2025, it makes sense for them to move one of their ace-caliber starters."
Alcántara had a 4.14 ERA with a 151-to-48 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .251 batting average against and a 1.21 WHIP in 184 2/3 innings in 28 games last season. However, in his Cy Young season, the righty posted a 2.28 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP.
The 29-year-old missed the 2024 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery last fall but is anticipated to be available at the start of the 2025 season.
Should Milwaukee feel like Alcántara can replicate his best years, he would be an impeccable addition to the club's rotation and may not require too much in return due to his recent injury.
