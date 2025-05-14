Brewers Signing Braves NLCS MVP, World Series Champion
The Milwaukee Brewers reportedly are adding a little more depth for the outfield.
Milwaukee's offense hasn't been fully clicking recently. Things changed on Wednesday as the Brewers got back in the win column against the Cleveland Guardians. Milwaukee took down the Guardians, 9-5. Shortly after the game, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared that the Brewers are signing veteran outfielder Eddie Rosario to a minor league deal.
"The Brewers have signed OF Eddie Rosario to a minor league contract," McCalvy said. "He will be active tomorrow for Triple-A Nashville at Memphis."
Rosario is an 11-year Major League Baseball veteran. He was taken in the fourth round of the 2010 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by the Minnesota Twins. Rosario eventually made his big league debut in 2015 with Minnesota. Rosario spent the first six seasons of his big league career with the Twins.
Since then, he has spent time at the big league level with the Guardians, Atlanta Braves, Washington Nationals, and Los Angeles Dodgers. There was a time when he got Most Valuable Player votes finishing 18th in the voting in 2019 and 17th in 2020.
The 33-year-old's biggest success came as a member of the Braves. He was a part of the 2021 World Series club and actually was the National League Most Valuable Player as well. Now, he will try to build up in the minors and see if he can latch on with the Brewers in the big leagues.
More MLB: Brewers Phenom Has Explosive Return From Painful Injury