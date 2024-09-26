Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Slugger Could Price Himself Out Of Milwaukee With Strong Postseason

Milwaukee may lose an infielder this winter

Stephen Mottram

Sep 18, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Joseph Ortiz (3), shortstop Willy Adames (27), first baseman Rhys Hoskins (12) and second baseman Brice Turang (2) waits for a pitching change in the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Sep 18, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Joseph Ortiz (3), shortstop Willy Adames (27), first baseman Rhys Hoskins (12) and second baseman Brice Turang (2) waits for a pitching change in the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Major League Baseball offseason is right around the corner, and the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason could determine the future of one of their infielders.

The Brewers may lose their star shortstop Willy Adames in free agency. Another talented infielder could also be looking for a new home -- but his performance in the postseason may be the deciding factor.

"If Rhys Hoskins plans to turn down his $18 million player option for next year in search of a longer-term deal, he'll need a big playoff performance," ESPN's Jesse Rogers wrote Thursday morning. "His power returned with the Milwaukee Brewers this season after he missed a year because of injury, but overall he hasn't hit, batting just .212 overall and a woeful .155 against breaking balls. A big October could prove he's back to his old self, and there will be a slew of openings at first base this winter."

Hoskins is hitting .214 with 38 extra-base hits including 25 home runs, 78 RBIs and a .719 OPS (98 OPS+) in 128 games.

If the 31-year-old does outperform his regular season numbers in October, Milwaukee could certainly be down a first baseman.

With Adames already likely out the door due to the imminent payday that Milwaukee would be hesitant to cough up, the Brewers would need to start scouting replacements for the vacancies on the horizon -- a lot is riding on Hoskins' postseason performance.

Should Hoskins depart, the development of Tyler Black would jump to the forefront of discussions.

More MLB: Brewers Hurler Open To Move From Rotation To Bullpen Despite Impressive Campaign

Published |Modified
Stephen Mottram

STEPHEN MOTTRAM

Stephen Mottram joined "Milwaukee Brewers On SI" to bring some fun and thoughtful coverage to the site. The young writer graduated from Merrimack College with a degree in Communication and Media and has been a rising writer in the program. Follow him on Twitter: @smottram24

Home/News Feed