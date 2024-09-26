Brewers Slugger Could Price Himself Out Of Milwaukee With Strong Postseason
The Major League Baseball offseason is right around the corner, and the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason could determine the future of one of their infielders.
The Brewers may lose their star shortstop Willy Adames in free agency. Another talented infielder could also be looking for a new home -- but his performance in the postseason may be the deciding factor.
"If Rhys Hoskins plans to turn down his $18 million player option for next year in search of a longer-term deal, he'll need a big playoff performance," ESPN's Jesse Rogers wrote Thursday morning. "His power returned with the Milwaukee Brewers this season after he missed a year because of injury, but overall he hasn't hit, batting just .212 overall and a woeful .155 against breaking balls. A big October could prove he's back to his old self, and there will be a slew of openings at first base this winter."
Hoskins is hitting .214 with 38 extra-base hits including 25 home runs, 78 RBIs and a .719 OPS (98 OPS+) in 128 games.
If the 31-year-old does outperform his regular season numbers in October, Milwaukee could certainly be down a first baseman.
With Adames already likely out the door due to the imminent payday that Milwaukee would be hesitant to cough up, the Brewers would need to start scouting replacements for the vacancies on the horizon -- a lot is riding on Hoskins' postseason performance.
Should Hoskins depart, the development of Tyler Black would jump to the forefront of discussions.
