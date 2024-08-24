Brewers Slugger Could Return To Team In 2025 After Big Year, Per Insider
The Milwaukee Brewers certainly should like what they are seeing from slugger Rhys Hoskins right now.
He missed the entire 2023 season with the Philadelphia Phillies and joined the Brewers ahead of the 2024 campaign. Hoskins has been everything Milwaukee could've hoped for and has 21 home runs and 64 RBIs so far this season in 101 games played.
Hoskin currently is slashing .217/.302/.425 which is lower than expected, but that likely can be attributed to missing the entire 2023 season. He has been an important cog in the Brewers' machine this season and it sounds like he could opt into his deal in return in 2025, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"Rhys Hoskins, 1B, Brewers," Feinsand said. "Remaining contract: 1 year, $18 million ($4 million buyout). Age at start of 2025 season: 32. Hoskins signed a two-year, $34 million contract with the Brewers in January, earning $12 million in 2024 with an $18 million player option ($4 million buyout) for 2025. After missing all of 2023 following ACL surgery, Hoskins has been a solid fit in Milwaukee, hitting 20 home runs with 60 RBIs and a .730 OPS in 99 games. If he exercises his option, Hoskins will then have an $18 million mutual option ($4 million buyout) for 2026."
The Brewers are one of the top teams in the National League and have a chance to make some noise this fall. Hoskins is a big-time player and likely will play a big impact in the playoffs. He's been good this year and should be even better in 2025. The Brewers should be hoping that he will pick up the option.
