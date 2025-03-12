Brewers' Slugger Dubbed 'Worst Contract' On Team Predicted To Leave Club After 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers may soon have a vacancy in the infield, as both the club and player aren't predicted to work on a reunion -- but it may be the best option financially for the Brew Crew.
In a recent list from a Major League Baseball pundit naming the worst contracts for each team, the Brewers nominee was unsurprisingly first baseman Rhys Hoskins.
This isn't to say Hoskins is the worst player in Milwaukee, but more so that his annual value outweighs the production from his first year with the club.
"In his second year removed from a major injury, Hoskins -- one of the most respected clubhouse figures in the sport -- might very well get better results," Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote Wednesday morning. "Either way, he's going to make $18 million this season, and then collect a $4 million buyout from the Brewers in 2026 when one of the two sides inevitably declines the $18 million mutual option."
Hoskins hit .214 with 40 extra-base hits including 26 home runs, 82 RBIs and a .722 OPS (98 OPS+) in 121 games last season.
Though it may not be a great contract for his value on the team, Hoskins is a great player. The Brewers took a chance on the 31-year-old last year, banking on his return from an ACL injury to be better than it was last season.
Hopefully Hoskins can bounce back this year and get back to his old self from his time with the Philadelphia Phillies.
