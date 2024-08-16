Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Slugger Etches Name In MLB History Books Amid Impressive 2024 Campaign

The outfielder is now a certified piece of MLB history

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Major League Baseball history is rarely rewritten, but one Milwaukee Brewers rookie added his name to a short list of legends amid a strong 2024 campaign.

The Brewers have been dominating the majors this season, taking control of the top spot of the National League Central in April and not looking back since. A large part of the Brew Crew's success is due to a star outfielder, who recently joined a list with some elite company,

"Jackson Chourio is 20 years and 157 days old," MLB.com's Sarah Langs wrote on social media Thursday afternoon. "(The) only other players to reach 15+ home runs and 15+ stolen bases for their careers that young (or younger): Andruw Jones, Adrian Beltre, Bryce Harper, Ken Griffey Jr. and Phil Cavarretta."

Chourio is hitting .274 with 32 extra-base hits including 15 home runs, 53 RBIs and a .761 OPS (106 OPS+) in 107 games this season.

The outfielder also made Milwaukee's history books as the third rookie to have a 15/15 season, joining Wayne Comer and Ryan Braun.

The 20-year-old already has an impressive rookie year under his belt and it's only mid-August, so Chourio may continue to dominate and add even more accomplishments to his resumé with the month and a half left of the regular season.

