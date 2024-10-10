Brewers' Slugger Had Knee Sprain During Postseason, Surgery Currently Not Required
The Milwaukee Brewers luckily avoided a major setback to one of their best positional players.
Many Brewers suffered serious injuries this season, with outfielder Christian Yelich's back being the most notable. One injury that was kept under wraps in the postseason was recently revealed, and it may explain a few things about his performance.
"Matt Arnold says William Contreras was dealing with a mild knee sprain in the playoffs," Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Todd Roziak reported Thursday morning.
Contreras hit .167 with zero extra-base hits or home runs, two RBIs and a .334 OPS in three games against the New York Mets in this year's postseason.
Clearly, the 26-year-old struggled to get into a rhythm at the plate in October, and we now have a possible answer as to why he couldn't get things going for the Brewers offense after doing so throughout the 2024 campaign. He was seen in a knee brace but the extent of the injury was largely unknown to the public.
Thankfully, it seems that the catchers sprain won't hamper his immediate future.
"Matt Arnold said William Contreras' sprained knee was minor and won't require any offseason attention," MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported Thursday morning.
The backstop's injury could have been much worse and it's reassuring to know that he'll be expected to fully recover without spending time rehabbing this winter.
