Brewers Slugger Linked To Red Sox After Rafael Devers Bombshell
The Boston Red Sox swung the biggest trade of the season so far on Sunday.
Boston sent Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. Devers signed a 10-year, $313.5 million deal that goes through the end of the 2033 season. While this is the case, clearly there was issues behind the scenes and Boston cut ties with years of team control over issues from this season stemming from his position with the team.
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand shared a column in which he covered the topic at length, including quotes from anonymous executives. One executive suggested that the Red Sox should now go after Milwaukee Brewers slugger Rhys Hoskins.
"Grading a trade of this magnitude will take years, but the immediate reaction within the industry was that while the Red Sox did well with the return, the key to the move will be what Boston does with the money they saved by moving Devers’ contract," Feinsand said.
"What the general public never factors into their knee-jerk trade reactions is what the teams trading away the large contract can now go do with those dollars," an NL executive said. "Boston should go trade for someone like (Brewers first baseman) Rhys Hoskins right now. Then the deal takes on a whole new dimension."
The Brewers just acquired first baseman Andrew Vaughn from the Chicago White Sox. He isn't with the big league club, though, so there isn't a real reason to move Hoskins yet. If Vaughn can impress in the minors, maybe that could change, though.
