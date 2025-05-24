Brewers Slugger Named 'Most Pleasant' Surprise
The Milwaukee Brewers have some serious talent down in the minors right now and a bright future.
Milwaukee's roster is already loaded with young talent and throughout the season so far guys like Jesús Made, Jeferson Quero, and Jacob Misiorowski have been talked about a lot down in the minors. While this is the case, MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo, Jim Callis, and Sam Dykstra actually called slugger Brock Wilken Milwaukee's "most pleasant prospect surprise."
"Brewers: Brock Wilken, 3B (No. 17)," Mayo, Callis, and Dykstra said. "The 2023 first-rounder was hit in the face early in his first full season, and even after returning, he struggled with a .199 average and 28.2 percent K rate over 108 Double-A games. (His time in the Arizona Fall League wasn’t much better.) It’s been a big turnaround to this point in ‘25. Back with Biloxi, he sports a .231/.409/.530 line with 11 homers (tops at Double-A) and a 21.6 percent walk rate through 40 contests.
"Milwaukee seems content to let him dominate the Southern League for a bit longer, but given the third-base issues in the Majors, Wilken could be an MLB option in the second half should these improvements hold."
Wilken was taken in the first round of the 2023 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by the Brewers and has been tearing the cover off of the ball this year. The 22-year-old has appeared in 43 games and has 11 home runs and 24 RBIs. Last year, he had 17 homers and 51 RBIs in 109 total games.
In his final year of college in 2023, he launched 31 home runs and drove in 82 runs for Wake Forest in just 66 games played.
