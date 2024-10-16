Brewers Slugger Predicted To Prefer One More Year With Organization
The Milwaukee Brewers might see a roster shakeup in the infield, but one player reportedly will try to stay.
Last winter, the Brewers took a chance on a powerful hitter, when healthy. Hoping he could bounce back from a significant injury, the infielder had a bit of a down year which will most likely lead to him not wanting to test free agency just yet.
"The 31-year-old signed a 2-year, $34 million free agent contract on the heels of a torn ACL that included $12 million in 2024, $18 million in 2025, and a $4 million buyout on an $18 million mutual option in 2026," Spotrac's Michael Ginnitti wrote Tuesday. "Hoskins had a productive 2024 campaign (especially as it pertains to power), but it’s tough to imagine him finding a better situation both financially and from a team standpoint. Prediction: OPT-IN."
Hoskins hit .214 with 40 extra-base hits including 26 home runs, 82 RBIs and a .722 OPS (98 OPS+) in 131 games this season.
The first baseman would be wise to opt into his contract for another year with Milwaukee, as his performance in 2024 would probably not yield as much money in free agency as he'd get from the Brewers.
With that said, the Brew Crew could hypothetically trade Hoskins after he opts in, which would free up first base for a potential free agent signing or a trade.
Whether Hoskins plays in MIlwaukee next year is still up in the air, but he will likely opt in this winter.
